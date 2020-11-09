YORK residents are being urged to don their best Christmas-themed fancy dress and take part in a charity fun run with a difference this year.

York Rotary, Wilberforce Trust and British Heart Foundation (BHF) have all joined forces to launch a Santa Run.

But with the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in the cancellation of large-scale events, participants can instead choose where they want to run, how far they go and even how they complete it.

Over the 12th and 13th December, residents can take on a 2k, 5k or 10k run - and those who don’t fancy running can participate in whatever way they feel comfortable.

There will be prizes for the best seasonal outfits for adults, children - and even the dog.

Entry is by voluntary donation and all proceeds will be split equally between the BHF, Wilberforce Trust and York Rotary Charities.

Diana Naish, from York Rotary, said: “After what has been a very difficult year, we wanted to give the residents of York an opportunity to feel part of something bigger and to feel connected to their community.

“Joining together with Wilberforce Trust and the BHF, we hope that there will be hundreds of people out there with the same aim that weekend – having some Christmas themed fun whilst raising money for the many York charities who rely on this kind of support.”

Jane Horsnell, Fundraising Manager for North Yorkshire at the BHF, added: “There has never been a more important time for people to get moving and focus on their physical and mental health and wellbeing, and our Santa Run will be such a fun way to do that.

“Due to the impact of Covid-19, our ability to fund new research into heart and circulatory diseases has been cut in half, at a time when it’s needed more than ever. Slowing down our research now puts even more lives at risk, which is why we need everyone’s support to join in this fun Santa Run and raise much needed funds for our life-saving research.”

Jane Carter, Head of Development at Wilberforce Trust, said: “With so many regular fundraising events cancelled we have all had to become more creative in how we raise money for our work.

“It is a great pleasure to partner with two such amazing organisations and work together to raise funds for the people of York and their families. We are building a new Living and Learning Zone to cater for all the needs of anyone with sensory loss which will act as a community hub. Every six minutes someone is told they are going blind. We will be there to help them.”

To register to take part, visit racebest.com/races/yorksanta Participants will be encouraged to share their photos and videos to Facebook or Twitter using #yorksantafunrun or by tagging @rotaryclubyork

Winners of the fancy dress competition will be announced on December 16.