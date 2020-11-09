TWO veterinary nursing students have each been awarded £750 by a York-based recruitment agency.

Students, Jessica Graham and Larissa Lawlor, who are both Foundation Degree Veterinary Nursing students at the Askham Bryan University Centre will receive the money from VetFinders.

It is given to the students in their final year of their degree study which requires them to complete a work placement with a veterinary practice.

Chris Worthington, managing director of VetFinders said: “As a leading supplier of permanent and locum candidates throughout the UK, we are a mission-driven business set up with two clear goals: one, to place people in their dream roles, and the other, to give back to the industry we love.

"We donate 25 per cent of all profits to charitable causes and in the spirit of giving back, we have decided to work with Askham Bryan College to sponsor two of their veterinary nursing students over their placement year.

"We feel it’s a fantastic opportunity for VetFinders to help the nurses of the future and look forward to working with Askham Bryan College now and in the future.”

Jessica said: “The sponsorship from VetFinders will allow me to buy specific books towards my study.

"I’ve been working within the hydro and physiotherapy facilities at my placement practice which has sparked an interest in plans to eventually work in a mixed practice with small, large and exotic animals.”

Larissa said: “I am very grateful for the sponsorship money.

"It will be used towards taking time off from my part-time job to focus on my required programme placement work and savings for a new stethoscope.”

Sarah Reynolds, Head of Department for Veterinary Nursing at Askham Bryan College said: “We are thrilled to be working with VetFinders and grateful their generous funding which will help our students as complete their placement year as part of their Foundation Degree in Veterinary Nursing.”