THE North Yorkshire Moors Railway has been given a £1.9 million lifeline after suffering a massive drop in passenger numbers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The heritage railway from Pickering to Whitby is receiving a £1,904,902 Cultural Recovery Grant.

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake said the money was a 'much needed lifeline and wonderful news,' which would help maintain skilled staff and care for its historic locomotives.

Mr Hollinrake and Scarborough and Whitby MP, Robert Goodwill, had previously written jointly to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden in support of the railway, which they said had seen only 15 per cent of usual visitor numbers.

Mr Hollinrake said yesterday that the grant would help preserve the railway for future generations, adding:“This is an iconic feature of North Yorkshire and this money will help save jobs and preserve it for the millions of visitors who enjoy it every year."

Mr Goodwill said the grant would secure the survival of an iconic tourist attraction that brought many visitors to the area, year after year.

Andrew Scott, vice chair of the NYMR’s trustees, said “We all breathed a great sigh of relief when we heard that our application for Cultural Recovery funds had been successful. It means we can keep our irreplaceable team of more than 100 staff together and play our role in attracting the visitors who will reinvigorate the National Park’s economy just as soon as the coronavirus situation allows.

"We will now, for the first time, be able to run a winter service including dining trains as soon as lockdown finishes”.