A BRIDGE has suffered major damage after being hit by a vehicle.

Essential repairs are due to be carried out on Scalby Bridge on Hackness Road in Scarborough after the bridge strike.

North Yorkshire County Council said its highways team are due to repair the nine-metre gap caused by the strike in the parapet wall.

The road bridge is closed to drivers and pedestrians, with work expected to be completed by Christmas.

County councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access at the county council, said: “Unfortunately vehicle strikes on our bridges, many of which are listed structures, are becoming more frequent. We want to issue a warning to drivers as this is one in a series of bridge strikes in recent months.

“During winter the dark nights and icy roads require drivers to be extra vigilant. Some bridges on rural roads in the county are particularly hazardous in these conditions so much care is needed. Please reduce your speed when approaching and be courteous to oncoming drivers also wanting to pass.

“If those who caused the damage don’t come forward or we are unable to trace them, the cost of repairs comes from the taxpayer and could impact on the county council’s ability to deliver other essential services.”

Councillor Derek Bastiman, member for Scalby and the coast, said: “Our contractors are currently dealing with repairs to a number of other bridges across the county so work will begin on Scalby Bridge as soon as possible. The repairs will involve specialist scaffolding and new stone to be cut and dressed for the parapet wall. Please follow the signed diversion route while work is being carried out.”