A TAKEAWAY sandwich shop with a branch in York city centre has today unveiled its festive menu for 2020.
On the menu at Subway, which has a store in Pavement, is the Pig in Blanket Sub, aka ‘Tiger Pig’, is a giant 6” Pig in Blanket on Subway’s brand-new crusty tiger bread and drizzled with Southwest sauce. Available in 6” or Footlong, the Pig in Blanket Sub is fully customisable and is even available as a salad or a wrap.
Pigs In Blankets Pots will also feature on the menu for the first time – so you can get your sausage-y bacon fix in bite-size too.
Festive fans looking for a more traditional option can order a Turkey Breast SubStack - with added crispy hash browns. The Turkey Breast Toasted Bite is a twist on a classic toasty, in a bite-sized toasted ciabatta roll with turkey breast and melted cheese.
The Christmas season-only Chocolate Orange Cookie and Mince Pie Cookie are both back by popular demand - and from November 18, will also be available in the new 12-cookie box .
The festive menu is available for delivery or pick up from Wednesday, November 11, until the end of December while stocks last.
As The Press reported earlier this year, Subway branches in Feasegate and Clifford Street have now closed.