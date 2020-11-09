POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an alleged "aggressive altercation" in a road rage incident.
It happened on York's Jockey Lane near the Vangarde Shopping Park just after 1.15pm on Saturday and involved a man driving a grey Hyundai i10 and a woman driving a black Vauxhall Tigra, North Yorkshire Police said.
The man is alleged to have got out of his car and become aggressive towards the woman, the force added.
It is asking for the public’s help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, it is appealing for information about the manner of driving of the cars and is seeking witnesses and dashcam footage of the altercation.
The male is described as a white man, aged in his 40s, of stocky build, wearing a green beanie-type hat and light coloured sweater.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ffion Twomlow, or email ffion.twomlow001941@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200196154.
