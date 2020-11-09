THE first phase of a new 30-acres business park in North Yorkshire is nearly fully occupied.

The multi-million pound Eden Business Park, which is located immediately off the A64 by the Pickering Road (A169) junction by Eden Camp, will ultimately create 600 new and sustainable jobs.

The first phase of this mixed commercial development comprises top specification warehouse accommodation, totalling 40,000 sq ft in two terraces with four units of 5,000 sq ft and two units of 10,000 sq ft each, together with full planning consent for a new petrol filling station and associated retail convenience unit.

There is currently only one bespoke 5,000 sq ft unit left to lease or buy, following a deal to lease another two of the units.

Miles Lawrence, director of York-based property consultants Lawrence Hannah, who are marketing Eden Business Park along with AWS Ltd on behalf of Yorkshire developers CDP Marshall, said: “The speculative first phase of this development has been a tremendous success story with five of the six industrial premises now occupied.

“Despite the challenges of trading through a global pandemic, we were delighted to secure a new single tenancy on adjoining Units 3 and 4 to Forza totalling 10,000 sq ft.

“This is both a reflection of the quality of Eden Business Park and also its superb location, with swift and easy access to York, the East Coast and to Yorkshire’s excellent motorway network. This is a winning combination.

“So this just leaves the 5,000 sq ft Unit 2 available, set in a vibrant, highly-landscaped, semi-rural environment.

"Once it is occupied, there is a strong possibility that we will embark on another speculative phase of commercial units alongside our continued discussions with several occupiers on a design and build basis which we are looking to bring to a head very shortly at this very special development."

Developers CDP Marshall are delighted that the business park, the largest speculative development in the area during the past 10 years, is proving popular, fulfilling a pent-up demand for quality industrial units.

Nick Arundel of AWS Ltd said: “This is a very important development for the Malton area.

"Its popularity so far is a vindication of CDP Marshall’s brave decision to develop speculatively in challenging economic times.

"Given the success of Eden Business Park so far, there is now the real possibility of Phase 2 being brought forward.”

Malton councillor Lindsey Burr said: “As a county and district councillor for Malton, I’m delighted to see the construction of the business units. Hopefully this will encourage more jobs, business, economic viability and investment into Ryedale.”