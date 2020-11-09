PUBLIC Health England data shows that the number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in the York area over a seven-day period recently was significantly lower than the week before.
The PHE figures for the seven days to November 3 show there were 393 cases confirmed in the City of York Council area, compared to 467 the previous week (seven days to October 27) - a 15.8 per cent drop.
The figures for the different areas of York show that the Rawcliffe and Clifton South area has seen a big fall in cases in the week to November 3 compared to the week before - from 31 to seven.
The Fulford, Heslington and University area has also seen a major drop in cases, from 56 to 34.
In addition, cases in the Fulford Road and Clementhorpe area fell from 30 to 16.
However, the Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood area has seen a rise in cases, from 19 in the week to October 27 to 29 in the seven days to November 3.
Last week, The Press reported that PHE figures for the seven days to October 28 showed there were 425 cases confirmed in the City of York Council area, compared to 650 the previous week (seven days to October 21) - a 34.6 per cent drop.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment