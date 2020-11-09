POLICE in North Yorkshire are supporting a nationwide clampdown on knife crime this week.

North Yorkshire is one of the safest places in the country, and levels of knife crime in particular are very low – but officers hope the campaign will help keep dangerous weapons off the streets and deter people from carrying knives in the first place.

The coordinated week of activity – Operation Sceptre – is taking place across the country from today. North Yorkshire Police officers will be raising awareness of the dangers of knife crime, in person and online, and using information and intelligence to proactively target any offences.

Detective superintendent Fran Naughton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "There is no reason to carry a knife, and no place for knife crime, in North Yorkshire.

"Operation Sceptre is a good opportunity for both education and enforcement. Levels of knife crime in our area are low, but we cannot be complacent. Even with the current Covid-19 restrictions in place, crime hasn’t stopped, and just one knife in the wrong hands could have a devastating impact.

"We want to use this week to highlight the potentially fatal consequences of carrying a knife, and reinforce the hard work that goes in to taking these weapons off our streets.

"Anyone with information on knife crime in their local community can always contact us on 101, or pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999."

National Police Chiefs' Council lead for knife crime, deputy assistant commissioner Graham McNulty, added: "Police forces up and down the country work tirelessly in bringing violent offenders involved in knife crime to justice.

"While the causes and drivers of knife crime are complex, early intervention and putting in place measures to tackle the root causes are absolutely essential.

"Policing plays the pivotal role in enforcement activity, but also has a role in supporting communities and local agencies to come together to prevent knife crime. By working together with our partners, we know that we can be more effective, responsive and ultimately improve people's lives."