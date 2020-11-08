SAINSBURY'S is reviewing a major promotion after Martin Lewis urged it to make changes to avoid customers having to visit stores unnecessarily.
The money saving expert says a promotion for its Nectar card - which allows customers to double their points to spend on key lines like clothing and electricals - is forcing customers to visit stores during the lockdown.
The promotion sees customers issued vouchers but they can only be redeemed in-store and not online.
On his moneysavingexpert.com website Martin urged Sainsbury's to think again.
He said: “Sainsbury's urgently needs to rethink its double-up scheme. While its supermarkets are open, to only allow redemptions in-store, and only for a week right in the midst of lockdown for most of the population, is perverse.
"It really shouldn’t need to be told this. Many people wait and hold on to their Nectar points to use them in the pre-Christmas period double-up. To force them to go to a store now, rather than spend in ease and safety via the web, is simply putting people’s health at risk for no reason.”
In response the company told the money saving website that it was reviewing the promotion in the light of Government guidelines.