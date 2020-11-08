YORK recorded another 54 coronavirus cases on Sunday - taking the cumulative total to 5,168 cases since recording began.
This was a significant drop in cases recorded over the last 24 hours - after York recorded 114 cases in Saturday - but Sunday's data collection often carries a lag.
In North Yorkshire, 249 further cases were recorded, taking the total to 9,901 cases since recording started in March.
While East Yorkshire recorded a further 249 cases between Saturday and Sunday.
Comments are closed on this article.