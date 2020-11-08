PLANS have been approved to build a Zebra Road crossing near three prominent schools - after a petition with over 1,000 signatures called for the development.
At a Decision Session this week, Cllr Andy D'Agorne, approved plans to build a Zebra Crossing in Haxby, to "provide a safe and formal crossing point on York Road, Haxby, a road which is in close proximity the three local schools, a local residential home for the elderly, and Ethel Ward playing field which is the largest leisure facility in Haxby".
The move comes after a petition containing 1,052 signatures was received by council officers in March 2018.
The petition outlined the issues facing residents who have a need to cross York Road and requested that the Council provide a formal crossing on the stretch of road between the Ethel Ward playing field and Holly Tree Lane.
