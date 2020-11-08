POLICE have apologised after failing to inform victims when officers ‘cancelled’ reports of their crime.

A report by the HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire Rescue Services (HMICFRS) on police forces’ “crime data integrity” showed that 14 per cent of cancelled sex crimes, were done so correctly.

While five per cent of cancelled rape cases were incorrectly cancelled. This equates to just one wrong decision out of 22.

A spokesman for the force said the crimes have since been reinstated “to ensure the victims received the service and support they rightly expect and deserve”.

A crime is said to be cancelled when it has been reported, but police officers later decide no crime has actually taken place.

The watchdog said victims should know the status of their reported crime when it has been cancelled or transferred to another force for investigation.

And when a crime is cancelled victims should be given an explanation.

However, the force did receive an overall ‘good’ inspection rating in the efficiency of its reporting systems.

Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain said: “North Yorkshire Police is dedicated to providing the best possible service to victims of crime in our communities.

“We were pleased to receive an overall grading of ‘good’ by HMICFRS in our most recent crime data integrity inspection, but we acknowledge that in a small number of cases the decision to cancel a crime was found to be incorrect.

“Following the inspection, these crimes were reinstated and reviewed to ensure the victims received the service and support they rightly expect and deserve. I can reassure the people of North Yorkshire and the City of York that in each of these cases, an officer was assigned to investigate the crime and all appropriate support and necessary safeguarding measures were provided to the victims.”

A spokesman for the Home Office said that it expects crimes that are reported to the police to be investigated appropriately.