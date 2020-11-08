PLANS to build a new cycle ramp near Marygate Car Park and Scarborough Bridge, and to widen the Railway Walk have been approved.

While traffic lights will be installed at a junction with Bootham to create a safer route for cyclists and pedestrians.

At a Decision Session, Cllr Andy D'Agorne, Executive Member for Transport, approved plans to build a new cycle ramp near Marygate Carpark, costing £99,000, while widening the Railway Walk shared-use path by a metre.

And to introduce traffic signals to provide a controlled and safer crossing of, and exit onto, the A19 for cyclists while also providing residents/visitors of St. Mary’s access onto Bootham.

The three-part plan will cost £324,000, and see the loss of six parking spaces at St Mary's car park - leading a reduction in revenue between £44,000 and £88,000.

The council report said there are currently only short steep steps meaning cyclists have to get off their bicycles and push them up a wheel ramp, while people with pushchairs or wheelchairs have to use an alternative route.

Under the plans, a set of traffic lights would be created at the top of St Mary's to make it easier for cyclists and drivers to turn on to Bootham.

And the existing pedestrian crossing in Bootham would also be revamped to make the route between the railway station and YorkHospital easier to use for cyclists and walkers.

Speaking earlier this year, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said:“Since the introduction of the new Scarborough Bridge we have seen hundreds more residents and visitors taking advantage daily of this step-free, car-free route through our city.

"These proposals will help to integrate the route further into the city’s transport network joining the railway station, city centre, hospital and residential areas whilst improving accessibility for people with mobility issues.”

The project will be funded by the Department for Transport.

Cllr Kim Groves, chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority transport committee, said: “We are pleased to see plans coming forward that will bring even more opportunities for the people of York, and visitors to the city, to travel by bike and on foot along this key route.

"Even more importantly, these proposals will mean improving accessibility for people with mobility issues, removing barriers they face on the transport network."

Work on the scheme could start this winter.