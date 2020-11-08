A SIMPLE service of thanksgiving and commemoration for Remembrance Sunday was held virtually this year - as The Archbishop of York delivered a Sermon to hundreds watching on Youtube.

The Archbishop of York, The Revd Stephen Cottrell, spoke of a "vision for peace and health" and for the country to come together in a second lockdown to help the National Health Service over the winter months.

In the Sermon, he said: "As we remember all those who died because of the failures that ended in war and as we consider the growing divisions and binary arguments and fake news and hate speech that separates us from each other today, how can we establish peace? And where should our allegiances lie? To those whose side of the wall we share? Or to those who care for peace so much that they are prepared to tear walls down?

I also note that this Remembrance Sunday we are all separated from each other and not able to gather for worship, fellowship and support in the ways we would wish. This second lockdown is going to be hard.

"However, although we must abide by the law and do all that we can to stay safe and support our Health Service. We also need a vision for peace and health which is beyond warfare and divisions and can even begin to see what a different, more peaceful and collaborative world might look like beyond the horrors of Covid 19.

"Such a vision is given us in Christ. Working for this vision and letting our communion with God inspire and equip us, is the best way of honouring those who died to secure our peace and whose sacrifice we remember today, and the best way of building a different sort of world.

"If we want to know the truest human instinct, then we must look to Christ. For he shows us that it is not security, but a community that brings us peace; not alienation, but forgiveness; not conquest, but sacrifice."

Commenting on the revised arrangements for the service, York Minster’s Precentor, Canon Vicky Johnson, said: “Now more than ever, we must find ways to keep the people of this country connected to the great traditions that have shaped our history and all of our lives.

“Livestreaming this simple service of thanksgiving and commemoration made it possible for the people of the City of York and the region to be present in real-time, to pay their respects and to give their thanks for the duty and sacrifice of members of our Armed Services past and present.”

Prayers were also said for the Royal Navy, the British Army, the Royal Air Force, Veterans, the Royal British Legion York and the City of York.