A SOLO musician from York is preparing to release his debut EP next month, featuring five original tracks.
Cold Culprits, also known as Andy Watson, will release his debut EP. ‘EPisode 1’ on December 11.
Describing the release, Andy said: “Featuring five original new songs, EPisode1 is a combination of indie rock, post-punk and electronic new wave.”
“Except for a piano-based departure on track three, ‘Here Comes the Neighbourhood’.”
Local Sound Focus has described one of the songs as: “A riot that I’m telling you to play right now. Really really really loud.”
Andy release his first single called ‘We Will Bleed’ to the public in April this year.
He recently collaborated with another musician for the first time, producing ‘Momentum’ with Madrid-based Casee Wilson.
To pre-order the EP or find out further information on the artist, visist: coldculprits.com