ANOTHER 114 coronavirus cases were recorded in York yesterday - taking the total to 4,098 cases since recording first began.
Meanwhile, there were another 449 coronavirus cases recorded across North Yorkshire, increasing the cumulative total to 9.652.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, another 463 cases were recorded from November 6 to November 8 - taking the cumulative total to 6,334
Across the UK, another 24,957 cases were recorded, taking the countries total to 1,71,441.
