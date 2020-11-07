YORK city centre has suffered a fresh blow with the closure of a store which has traded in Fossgate for more than 60 years.

A sign posted in the door of Connollys Homestyle said its closure was being announced with a 'great mixture' of emotions.

"After over 60 years of successful trading on Fossgate, our owner has now decided to retire after what can only be described as one of the most difficult and challenging years, both in business and on a personal level," it said.

"We'd like to thank all of our loyal customers for their continued support over the years. Many of you have become great friends.

"To our staff past and present, than you for all your hard work, support and making our business what it is today. We have some great memories and stories which will be forever cherished with you all."

The sign added that the business, which sells homewares and gifts,curtains, photo frames and clocks, would continue to run its website as normal, using couriers for deliveries.

Meanwhile, Bon Marché in Goodramgate also appeared to be set for the axe after signs appeared recently in the windows, declaring: "Closing down sale." However, a member of staff said the store was only closing down for the lockdown and would be reopening when it was lifted again.

The store was originally at risk of closure last year after Bon Marché fell into administration, with signs displayed in its windows for several months proclaiming: “Closing down sale... everything must go."

But Peacocks acquired the majority of its assets in February, following months of speculation, and the store reopened after the first lockdown.

York has seen a spate of store closures this year as the lockdown has added to existing pressures on retailers posed by internet competition, business rates and rents.

It emerged last month that York was the worst affected city in the country for shops closing, with 55 net closures.

Shops which have shut recently - or are due to close shortly - have included Boots, Patisserie Valerie, two Subways, Jack Wills, Poundland and Jaeger.