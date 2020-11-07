TWO further coronavirus deaths have been confirmed at the York Hospital Trust, it has been confirmed.
The latest NHS data confirms that two people in the York Hospital Trust - which includes York Hospital and Scarborough - taking the cumulative total to 239 since the recording of coronavirus deaths began.
Nationally, a further 283 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 34,374.
Patients were aged between 39 and 100 years old. All except nine (aged 39-88) had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from 14 May to 6 November 2020.
Their families have been informed.
