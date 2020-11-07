RESIDENTS have said they "were lucky" after a firework crashed through their conservatory on bonfire night.
Donald and Alice Farrar, in Green Lane, Rawcliffe, York, said that they awoke on Friday morning to see two holes in the roof and several fireworks in the conservatory.
Alice said: "Fireworks were non-stop from about 7pm until 10m, we had no idea that the fireworks came crashing through.
"The next morning we awoke to see the two fireworks very close to lots of flammable material.
"I know it's lockdown and firework shows were cancelled but it is just so dangerous.
"We were lucky and it could have easily ended up in a fire."
The couple said they suffered a fire at the Bungalow just 18 months ago which they still haven't fully recovered from.
She added: "I hope we don't witness the same issue tonight."
Comments are closed on this article.