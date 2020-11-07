A BREATHING apparatus was used as fire services attended a car on fire that was caused "deliberately".
The incident, which occurred in Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate, led to numerous calls of a car fire on open land.
Harrogate crew attended and found what is believed to have been a Ford Fiesta vehicle well alight.
It said: "The fire is thought to have originated in the passenger compartment and caused 100 per cent fire damage to the vehicle.
Crews used one hose reel and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire which is believed to have been started deliberately. "
