A STUDENT from York College has been busy making more than 200 poppy-themed face masks, raising over £600 for the Royal British Legion in the process.

Charlie Nelson, a professional cookery student at the college, has grown up on army bases and until a couple of years ago regularly took part in the Armistice Day parade in the city.

Her mother is a Community Support Worker in the Army, and Charlie enjoys helping her at children’s events at Strensall Barracks in the city.

Charlie has said that she feels a real affinity with the Army herself and is especially proud that her great-grandparents were in the Second World War.

Charlie said: “This year the Covid pandemic is affecting so many charities.

“I wanted to do my bit to help the Royal British Legion with their Poppy Day fundraising appeal.

“Mum and I took it upon ourselves to order four different poppy-themed fabrics and set about making as many face masks as we could, then advertising them on Facebook.

“Each mask takes about ten minutes to make.

“So far we have made 200 masks, raising £600, and orders are still coming in.”

Charlie is currently working hard to finish her Level 2 Professional Cookery course at York College and hopes to work in the hospitality industry in the future, once she has completed the course.

Charlie went on to say: “Covid-19 is making life difficult for everyone at the moment. I hope that by making these face masks, I am helping to keep people safe.

“I also want to do my bit to make a difference to the lives of those in the Armed Forces community and hope this will help.”

The British Legion is a charity providing financial, social and emotional support to its members and to veterans of the British Armed Forces.