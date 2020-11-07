THE YORK Gift Card, launched to help local people support the city, has celebrated its first birthday by revealing the top most popular streets to shop in.

Run by the York BID (Business Improvement District), the card celebrates its first birthday this week, having been used to pay for many thousands of pounds worth of goods and services across the city centre.

And at a time when businesses need it the most, the York Gift Card provides a simple, practical way to help them in the run-up to Christmas.

More than 300 venues are now signed up to take the card.

These are the top five venues where York Gift Cards have been redeemed in Year One:

Marks and Spencer, Pavement

Browns Department Store, Davygate

Schuh, Davygate

The Whippet Inn, North Street

Ambiente, Goodramgate

Carl Alsop, Operations Manager at the BID, said: “It’s wonderful how so many people have embraced the York Gift Card.

“In its first year it has been used countless times in hundreds of city centre businesses, helping to generate tens of thousands of pounds in revenue.

“With thoughts turning to Christmas, many people will want to support York traders, hit so hard this year, and the York Gift Card is one simple way to do that.

"It’s a perfect present for loved ones, friends or colleagues – money on the card can be spent on bagging a bargain in York’s brilliant shops, or on experiences from cocktails to cruises, museums to meals, at venues around the city.

"Anyone can set up an online Collection Pot for any occasion – birthdays, thank yous, gifts etc. It’s a great way to still be able to gather funds together and celebrate even while socially distanced."

You can buy a York Gift Card at:

● at The Potions Cauldron on Shambles and RueB on Minster Gates

● at York Gin on Pavement

● via the website – yorkgiftcard.com – with FREE first-class postage for a limited time.

Nick Brown is from Browns Department Stores – and the Davygate store is one of the top locations for York Gift Card spending.

He said: “It’s quite an accolade to be so high in the list!

“The York Gift Card is already a success story. I’m sure it will grow as more people get to know about it, as they will want to support local companies.

“At Browns, we are a dedicated supporter of York and all its businesses, and the gift card is a brilliant way to help the city centre to thrive.

“We look forward to welcoming many more York Gift Card users in its second year.”

If you have a York Gift Card which you have been unable to use before its expiry due to the pandemic, just get in touch with the BID, once the card has expired, and we will issue a new card for you. Simply drop us an email at info@theyorkbid.com.