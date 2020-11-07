YORK council's local Test and Trace system successfully managed to contact 82 per cent of contacts in the last week.
The latest data shows that the local covid track and trace system - which contacts people who need to self-isolate, but who the national system has not managed to reach - managed to contact 106 out of 129 contacts.
It added that 13 cases were referred with incomplete or inaccurate information couldn't be completed - while a further 10 cases were not appropriate for follow up, for example they were in hospital, receiving other medical treatment, or in another setting where follow up was already being undertaken.
NHS data shows that Between October 15 and 22, the National Test and Trace system contacted 59 per cent of contacts, while local systems across England and Wales contacted 98 per cent of contacts.
Assistant Director for Public Health, Fiona Philips, said:“Local contact tracing is making a positive impact thanks to the efforts of residents across the city and our incredible team. However, cases with incomplete or inaccurate information highlights the importance of the right contact details being given when people apply to have a test. We would ask that people check the details they give when asking for a test to help the city tackle coronavirus."
Each person we can’t reach means that we are unable to contact trace which risks the virus spreading in our communities.”
