YORK’S Theatre Royal Travelling Pantomime Show will begin the day York comes out of lockdown.

Rehearsals began earlier this week for the show which is planned to tour to every neighbourhood - all 21 wards - in York.

The Government Department of Culture, Media and Sport has confirmed that while entertainment venues must close during lockdown, theatre rehearsals can continue behind closed doors.

And now the theatre has confirmed that the first show will be from December 2 - with tickets going on sale November 9 at 2pm.

Chief Executive Tom Bird said: “We are delighted to welcome our fantastic cast to York

Theatre Royal to begin rehearsals for our Travelling Pantomime. We have put Covid safety measures in place and will be carefully following Government guidelines over the weeks ahead but are thrilled that we can carry on with our plans to take our Pantomime out to the people of York this year.

“We are in conversation with 21 venues across our city and how and when we can visit them and will be announcing more about this in the days and weeks ahead. We also plan to film and broadcast the show, so be assured, one way or another York Theatre Royal’s Travelling Pantomime will be coming to you.”

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/