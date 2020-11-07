LOCKDOWN opportunities to support local NHS services as an NHS Volunteer Responder are available in York and North Yorkshire.
The national volunteer scheme was set up by the NHS in England in March this year to help win the battle against COVID-19. It is supported by Royal Voluntary Service and GoodSAM, with work continuing until at least March 2021.
NHS Volunteer Responders work with people who are vulnerable to the virus and help them to stay well by staying at home. They also directly support the NHS by delivering equipment and supplies, providing patient transport, and directing patients at NHS sites. New ways to support the NHS are due to be announced shortly.
The scheme is operated through a smartphone app which means volunteers can set convenient times to go ‘on duty’. This makes it easy to fit around work, family or other volunteering commitments.
In March 2020 the scheme recruited 360,000 active volunteers; these previously registered volunteers are also encouraged to return to the scheme as the need for their services is rapidly increasing.
If you have previously joined the scheme but have not recently been ‘on duty’, you can simply sign in again through the GoodSAM app or call 0808 196 3646 for advice.