TWO close friends from York have released their first cassette together, after years of experimenting with different musical styles.
Close friends and multi-instrumentalists, Mikey Wilson and Josh Heffernan, make up the outfit ‘Kimber’.
The pair released their first cassette featuring their tunes ‘Think I Know The Answer’ and ‘Like Shadows On The Wall’ on Friday.
Describing their debut release, Mikey said: “The use of traditional rock instruments alongside analog synths has crafted an ethereal sound that comes with the charm of performed not programmed on the electronic parts.
“This is electronica with the heart and soul of classic musicianship.”
The pairs genuine friendship has allowed them to explore deeply personal subjects for these debut songs.
Mikey went on to say: “’Think I Know The Answer’ reflects on living in the haze of grief and ‘Like Shadows On The Wall’ is an ode to refusing to let go of the past, a comment on toxic nostalgia.”
Both tracks from the cassette will also be available for streaming on all platforms.
