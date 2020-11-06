THE latest episode of a new series of podcasts, 'Voices from Herriot Country,' will feature a North Yorkshire schoolgirl who will appear in a Christmas special of Channel 5's hit TV drama All Creatures Great and Small.
The podcasts are being created by two York creatives, Helen Leavey and Simon Collins, to mark the 50th anniversary of the publication of the book about the life of a rural Yorkshire vet by author James Herriot, aka Alf Wight.
Helen said episode seven, which has just come out, features 13-year-old Harrogate schoolgirl Imogen Clawson, who appears as Jenny Alderson - sister to Helen, vet James Herriot's love interest - in the new TV series.
"Imogen will also be in the Christmas special on our screens next month," she said. "It was filmed in the Dales in January this year.
"Imogen's confident and bubbly and we had a lovely chat with her about all sorts, from filming and farming to 'Clive' the bull, cookie making, Yorkshire accents, being vegetarian, and hairstyles.
"She got to work with Oscar-winning actress Rachel Shenton and was also wowed by Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis. Imogen's certainly a 21st century Herriot Country character."
Helen added that she and Simon had recently set up their own production company, Mek It Media, and had been commissioned to make a pilot podcast for an environmental charity and were working on a short film.
*To listen to the podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-127319777