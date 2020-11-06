A FORMER fashion store which has lain empty and boarded up in York's Coney Street for more than a year is to have a new life as a pop-up art exhibition space for local artists.

Arts charity Skippko has agreed a lease on the ex-Dorothy Perkins/Burtons shop from the building's new owners, Helmsley Group.

The charity's Blank Canvas programme uses empty buildings on a temporary basis and coordinator Phil Dodsworth said: " The Helmsley Group have a fantastic vision for improving this part of York in the coming years and they are keen to promote local artists by allowing us to use this space for the next 12-18 months.

"My idea is to create a pop-up space where local artists and makers can create a unique and original exhibition space, showcasing many different mediums.

"York has a fantastic array of artists and makers, so to house a selection of them under one roof in the centre is a really exciting concept.

"It will be great for local people and visitors to the city to be able to view and purchase locally produced, original art and crafts.

"This is a brilliant boost to the city centre too. At a time when sadly, many shops and stores are closing their doors, it’s exciting that we are able to get an empty space back into use.

"Additionally, other retailers benefit from the extra footfall the space generates and it brings a good buzz to the street.

"Skippko are really keen to support local artists, many of whom have lost much of their income over the past few months. The local art’s calendar has already lost York Open Studios, The River Art Market and more recently The Christmas Market so I hope this space can provide opportunities for many of those artists."

Helmsley Group director Max Reeves said he was delighted to see Skippko taking occupation of this building and see its vision for the space come to fruition.

Phil Pinder, York Retail Forum said: "It's really exciting to get this project off the ground in what can only be described as the most challenging of times for the high street.

" It shows what can be achieved when property owners are prepared to work collaboratively to bring empty shops back into use.

"The Helmsley Group are fantastic local landlords who truly care about our city. It will be great to see this project up and running and provide a much needed space for dozens of local artists."

Artists and makers interested in using the space can email phil.skippko@gmail.com for further information. The space will not be opening until after lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, Barry Crux and Co estate agents has announced the freehold sale of the building next door to the old Dorothy Perkins - 33, Coney Street, also to Helmsley Group.

It was this was an 'encouraging sign that the investor/developer markets continue to show positive signs, against a challenging economic climate.'