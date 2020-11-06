THERE have been new cases of coronavirus recorded in York, which take the area's total to over 4,000, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that there have been a further 56 cases of the virus recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 4,040.
There have been a further 238 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 9,351.
In the East Ridng of Yorkshire, a further 245 cases of coronavirus take the total for the area up to 6,116, passing 6,000 for the first time.
Across the UK there have been 23,287 cases recorded, taking the country's total up to 1,146,484.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.