YORK’S Normandy veterans say they’re stunned by a new stained glass window which has just been installed at a York church to commemorate the D-Day Landings.

Three veterans,Ken Cooke, 95,Sid Metcalfe, 97, and Douglas Petty, 97,visited stained glass company Barley Studios in Dunnington to see the window last Monday, just days before it was installed at St Lawrence Parish Church in Lawrence Street.

They were unanimous in their praise for the work of artist-designer Helen Whittaker, which aimed to recognise the efforts and sacrifice of the Combined Armed Forces in the operation, as seen through their eyes.

Mr Cooke said: “Brilliant and far better than we ever expected. Everyone who had anything to do with it will be delighted with the outcome,” while Mr Metcalfe said: “Marvellous, amazing and the window shows things that I never expected to see.”

Mr Petty said: “It is wonderful to have a lasting memorial to the people I knew and those who lost their lives in Bomber Command. This stunning piece of work also shows the sacrifice of the men from the army, navy and air force working together to give us the freedom we have today.”

Helen said her design had been inspired by the memories and recollections of surviving veterans from the York area and paid tribute to their inspiring spirit of comradeship, irrespective of rank or position.

She said: “I found it incredibly inspiring to hear directly from these amazing men as they related their experiences of the D-Day landings with such humour and humility.

“It has been a great honour to create a stained glass window with their blessing, recognising and immortalising the York Normandy Veterans.”

*Donations are still being sought towards the window’s £8,000 cost, after the veterans led a significant amount of fundraising. Supporters should make cheques out to “York Normandy Veterans Window Fund,” and send them to St Lawrence Parish Church Hall, Lawrence Street, York, YO10 3WP, or via bank transfer to the “York Normandy Veterans Memorial Window Fund” at Lloyds Bank, sort code 30-63-64 account number 5481 5868.