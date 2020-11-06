Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an incident that occurred in York.
It happened in Moss Street between 10.30am and 11am on Wednesday October 21, when threats were made towards a woman by a man.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Rachel Hughes or email rachel.hughes@pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number: 12200184691 when passing on information.
