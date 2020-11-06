SIX people were arrested after an alleged attempt to steal trolley-fulls of goods from an Acomb supermarket was foiled.
At 5.15pm on Thursday, a group of people filled four trolleys full of goods and left the store, making no attempt to pay for them, North Yorkshire Police said.
It said staff called 999, and an employee challenged the group as they were loading goods into their car – but they made off, leaving some of the items behind.
Officers immediately began a search of the area, and – acting on information received – made towards the A64 and then the A659 near Tadcaster, the force added.
At 7.30pm a Hyundai Santa Fe car was stopped by police and its occupants, three men and three women, all in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of theft, the force confirmed. It said a search of the vehicle revealed it had false number plates, and contained items of food and boxed toys.
The six remained in custody on Friday afternoon.
