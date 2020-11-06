THERE have been no further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 237, which it sadly rose to yesterday as three new deaths were recorded.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 58 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 218 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 34,091.
Patients were aged between 42 and 100 years old. All except nine, aged 48-91, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 7 to November 5.
Their families have been informed.