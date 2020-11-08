NEARLY 100 incidents of sewage spillages were reported into both the North and South Bay near Scarborough in the last year.

Research by the ocean conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage, alleges that water companies are routinely discharging untreated sewage into UK waters near Scarborough - polluting the environment, and placing people’s health at risk.

Its latest study showed that in Scarborough, there were 96 reported incidents of untreated sewage between 2019 and 2020.

It said that there were 61 sewage discharge notifications in the Scarborough North Bay, while there were 35 sewage discharge notifications in the South Bay - with a further 16 pollution risk forecasts.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said it was working hard to reduce the level of sewage spillages and had carried out prosecutions.

Hugo Tagholm is the chief executive of Surfers Against Sewage.

He said: “Water companies consistently put profit before fully protecting the environment.

"This report demonstrates that rivers and oceans are being treated as open sewers.

"With nearly 100 untreated sewage spills in a year, it feels as though Scarborough’s coastal waters are being routinely used as a method for disposing of sewage, instead of in the exceptional circumstances under which it is permitted.

"This feels particularly horrifying in a year where we are all battling the COVID-19 pandemic, a virus that is being tracked through sewage works.”

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said: “We know how important the Yorkshire coastline is to our customers and visitors.

"We want to ensure that we are playing our part by using new technology and techniques to drive towards consistently excellent bathing water quality.

“We have invested £100 million in Yorkshire.

"In Scarborough particularly, we’ve been involved in a £1 million bathing water modelling project this year, involving global experts, to further understand the range of factors contributing to bathing water quality in the South Bay.”

Environment Agency spokesperson said they have had several successful prosecutions in the past year alone.

He said: “We are working with the government, the water industry and environmental groups on a Storm Overflows Taskforce to propose ways to drastically cut the frequency and volumes of sewage discharged into our water courses.

"We will not hesitate to take enforcement action against companies found to have damaged the environment.

“In 2019 alone we successfully prosecuted four water companies for water pollution offences - resulting in a total of £1,297,000 in fines.”