THERE are scheduled to be a number of traffic restrictions in place in various locations around York over the coming weeks.
There will be track maintenance work carried out at the Bootham level crosing between 11pm on November 14 until 6.30am on November 25.
Carriageway resurfacing work will cause restrictions in James Street from 7.30pm on November 16 until 5am on November 18. Similar work will cause restrictions in Huntington Road from 7.30pm on November 19 until 12am on November 21.
Floord barrier works will be carried out on the Browney Dyke Towpath from November 17 until January 8 next year.
Telecommunication work will cause restrictions in Burton Stone Lane between November 14 - 15.