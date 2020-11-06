A PROJECT to transform a neglected area of York's Rowntree Park into a diverse wildlife area has received a cash boost.

The Friends of Rowntree Park, a registered charity, has received £17,000 from the Yorkshire Water Community Benefit Fund for the project.

As part of the park’s centenary in 2021, The Friends plan to start turning an underused patch of land into a new wildlife area at the Millennium Bridge side of the park.

The area will include wildflowers, fruit trees, and increase wildlife habitats and biodiversity.

There will be improvements to the pond and beck areas and the extension of the nature educational programme that the charity offers to schools and families.

The Friends already look after a number of physical spaces in the park and are responsible for their development.

In the last two years, The Friends have developed their educational side of the charity offering, running a number of Forest School groups, sessions for schools and the home educated.

Christine Banham, Forest School lead practitioner, said: “Helping educate young people about nature has so many benefits. You can see the absolutely joy in the children and their families as they explore and work with the natural environment.

"We are so looking forward to creating an area where people can learn more about the diverse nature we have in the park."

The project will take four years to complete.

The new wildlife area will include habitats such as a pond, a bog garden, orchard, wildlife meadow, hedging and tree habitats.

There will be an improved Forest School area with a shelter, natural benches and wildlife ID boards.

Developing the wildlife area aims to attract more species to the park, which is already home to foxes, amphibians and a variety of bugs and small mammals, as well as visiting king fishers, otters and birds of prey.

Rowntree Park is currently closed due to the second flood of 2020. The park is part of the flood management plan for the local area - it is a floodplain that helps hold water when the River Ouse rises.

The Yorkshire Water funding will also be used to help improve water management in the park.

Following the £17,000 grant, The Friends still have funding to find to fully develop the wildlife area in line with their plans.

It is a community project and The Friends will be looking for individuals and groups to volunteer their time and expertise for parts of the project.

Abigail Gaines, trustee, said: “We are excited for this project and cannot wait to involve the whole community. We will be looking for people to help with one off projects or days, as well as those who may volunteer more regularly.

"We hope to be able to find more funding to enable us to develop the whole plan for the area and are interested in hearing from anyone who may want to be involved.”