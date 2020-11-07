A DRIVER who fled police at three times the speed limit through a residential area when drink and drug driving has kept his freedom.

Luke Bamber's passenger screamed to him to stop as he drove at 60 mph through New Earswick where the speed limit is 20 mph, Michael Bosomworth, prosecuting, told York Crown Court.

He outdistanced the police and when he burst a tyre by losing control of the car and crashing into a kerb, he got away on foot.

But police tracked him down to his girlfriend's house and arrested him.

He was nearly twice the drink drive limit and failed a cocaine test. He was also on a community order for possessing drugs with intent to supply to others.

Bamber, of Crabtree Grove, New Earswick, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drug driving and drink driving.

Recorder Benjamin Nolan QC said because Bamber's employer was willing to keep him on despite knowing his criminal record and Bamber had no previous convictions for driving offences, he could suspend the prison sentence.

Bamber was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years with 25 days' rehabilitative activities, banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to take an extended driving test. He was also ordered to pay £340 prosecution costs.

His barrister Eddison Flint said Bamber was a keyworker because his employer installed refrigeration units in supermarkets.

He gave no further mitigation after the judge said he wouldn't send Bamber immediately to jail.

Mr Bosomworth said police wanted to speak to Bamber because his Astra's exhaust was too loud.

But when they turned on their blue lights, the chase began at 3am on December 27.