YORK-BASED band, Skylights, have dedicated their most recent release to a late friend who sadly passed away earlier in the year.
The band released their latest single, ‘Darkness Falls’ on October 23, which proved to be a success as it came in at number 11 in the UK vinyl charts.
The band chose to dedicate each vinyl to their late friend, Jimmy Mallinson, who sadly passed away in August as the band were writing the new song.
Guitarist in the band, Turnbull Smith, who grew up with Jimmy, said: “He was a great lad who was brilliant at sport and was really popular, but more importantly he was nice to everyone.
“It was an absolute pleasure to have known him. He supported the band all the way from the start to the finish.”
Jimmy’s name has been etched onto all of the new vinyls sold by the band.
Skylights latest release came into the charts alongside renowned artists including Keith Richards and New Order.
