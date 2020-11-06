A FEMALE dog walker was allegedly pushed to ground and kicked in an "unprovoked" attack in York.
It happened at the Heworth Road/East Parade junction at 7.55pm yesterday (Thursday).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police it "involved an unprovoked assault on a woman."
"An unknown male approached her and assaulted her after confronting her about her dog barking at fireworks," the spokesperson added.
"The female suffered slight injuries after being pushed to the ground and kicked."
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information.
In particular, it is appealing for information about the identity of the offender.
The suspect is described as male, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, around 5ft 9/10ins tall and of a medium build. He was described as having dark shaggy hear in a bowl cut style. He was wearing a black snood with a distinctive purple skeleton jaw graphic on the front, and a dark leather jacket. He approached from the Melrosegate direction and left in the direction of the Walnut Tree Pub.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harry Mallett, or email harry.mallett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200195117.
Comments are closed on this article.