TWO teenagers have been arrested after an attack on a man walking in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police say the assault happened on or near to Ouse Bridge between 2am and 2.30am yesterday (Thursday, November 5), and involved two people assaulting a man in his forties.
A spokesman for the police said: "The victim was taken to York Hospital for treatment and required a stay in hospital.
"Two male teenagers have been arrested in connection, and released on bail pending further police enquiries.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any part of a fight occurring."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Katie Swift. You can also email Katie.Swift@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200194579.
