A WOMEN’S support charity in York has received a cash boost from a housebuilder, to upgrade its kitchen facilities.

The Kyra Women’s Project was awarded £1,000 from Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, thanks to its Community Champions scheme.

Located in York city centre, Kyra provides a haven for women to meet with a focus on supporting their mental wellbeing through encouragement, companionships, guidance, and counselling.

Eimear Bush, from the Kyra Women’s Project, said: “All women are welcome, whatever their circumstances.

“Our kitchen desperately needs to be upgraded to accommodate its regular use and Persimmon Homes’ donation will help make this possible.

“We provide a range of activities, classes, courses and counselling services to support women through challenging times, as well as helping them to develop new skills so they can have the strength, knowledge and understanding to help themselves.

“Currently our services are being provided online so it is the perfect time for us to replace the kitchen ready for when we can open our doors again. We are very grateful.”

Persimmon Homes Yorkshire makes two donations of up to £1,000 every month to grassroot groups and charities in the areas where it is building.

Scott Waters, deputy managing director of Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “Our Community Champions scheme is all about supporting the community and the Kyra Women’s Project is doing just that.

“We are very happy to help them get their kitchen upgraded ready for when they can safely reopen.”

The online application form can be found at: https://bit.ly/2I5rvbc