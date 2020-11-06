A STUDENT needed hospital treatment after allegedly being punched in the face in York yesterday (Thursday).
It happened in the Heslington Lane area of the city at about 1.30am.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said a male and female student were arguing whilst walking at the rear of the hockey pitches, located close to Heslington Lane and the Walmgate Stray entrance.
Two unknown men approached them, and there was a verbal altercation between one of the men and the male student, the spokesperson added.
They said: "One of the males then punched the male student once to the face, causing swelling and teeth to be chipped, requiring hospital treatment. The males then left in an unknown direction."
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and information about the assault.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ask for any witnesses or suspects involved to make themselves known," the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Will Leah, or email will.leah@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200194700.
Comments are closed on this article.