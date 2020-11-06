AN ENVIRONMENTAL Agency duty officer has taken a look back at the “stressful,” work which took place to manage the biggest floods that York has ever seen.

Mark Fuller, who joined the agency when it formed, had just returned from a holiday when he joined the incident team who were working round-the-clock to manage the biggest flood of the River Ouse that York has ever seen in November 2000.

Mark said: “We very quickly saw that this was going to be a big flood. It was a very busy and stressful time for everybody involved.”

He explained that flood defences around York built after the 1982 floods were tested beyond their designed capacity at Water End, Lower Bootham, North Street and on the Foss.

A huge number of sand bags were placed around the city to try and prevent the floods from further damaging property.

The Foss Barrier ran for a record 17 continuous days, mostly using all eight pumps.

Even helicopters and bulldozers were used in the efforts to manage the flooding around the city.

The Evironment Agency’s internal workforce were stretched and had to request help from other departments and areas who were not expecting the floods.

Mark went on to say: “We faced a huge demand for meetings with affected communities after the event - and many of these areas without defences are now much better protected.

“We warn more people that floods are on their way and the warnings themselves are more targeted and accurate.

“Nowadays we have many more people involved in managing flood events and make good use of modern technology.”