THERE have been over 200 new cases of Covid-19 recorded across York and North Yorkshire, as well as new cases in the East Riding of Yorkshire.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that a further 59 cases in the City of York Council area take the total up to 3,984.
There have been a further 159 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 9,113.
In the East Ridng of Yorkshire, a further 200 cases take the total there up to 5,871.
Across the UK, a further 24,141 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, taking the country's total up to 1,123,197.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.