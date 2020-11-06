FIREFIGHTERS were called out to numerous incidents on Bonfire Night.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called to North Bay Promenade in Scarborough at 7.04pm last night.
On arrival they found a commercial bin well alight. The cause was believed to be deliberate and it was put out using a hose jet.
At 7.49pm in Sandside, Scarborough the crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire in the rear yard of a property.
A spokesman said: "On arrival crews found this to be a deliberate burn under supervision but with no means of extinguishing. Crew used 1 hose reel jet to put out the fire."
Meanwhile a call came in at 7.47pm to Leeming Bar to reports of a fire. This was found to be debris from fireworks. Crew used a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish.
Crews from Leyburn and Bedale responded to reports of a fire sighted in a field in Burton Constable at 8.44pm. On arrival they found a rubbish pile deliberately set alight with no one supervising. Crews extinguished using beaters and 1 hose reel jet.
