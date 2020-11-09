The coronavirus pandemic has meant we’ve all been keeping a bit of distance from each-other - literally.

But staff at York Hospital are determined not to let the need for social distancing spoil their relationship with patients.

They have relaunched the ‘Hello My name Is...’ campaign which was first introduced a few years ago. The aim of the campaign is to encourage hospital staff to just... introduce themselves to patients.

“You cannot underestimate the difference a simple introduction can make to a person’s experience in hospital!” tweeted York Hospital matron (senior nurse) Michael Mawhinney, an enthusiastic backer of the campaign.

The campaign was first started in 2015 by Leeds consultant Dr Kate Granger. Her terminal cancer diagnosis led her to campaign for a more compassionate NHS. The ‘#Hello my name is...’ campaign encouraging staff to introduce themselves swept the country.

It was relaunched at York Hospital on October 31 this - which would have been Kate’s 39th birthday.

Staff at the hospital have made a pledge to get on board - and to encourage colleagues to introduce themselves to patients.

Catherine Rhodes, the hospital’s patient experience manager, said: “One of the biggest complaints we get from patients is that staff don’t make themselves known or explain who they are, leaving people feeling confused and anxious.

“It’s such a simple thing to do but it makes all the difference to making patients feel cared for.

“Everyone did such a great job of embracing the campaign when it was first launched and we would love to see it once again become embedded in the culture of the Trust.”

The campaign calls on staff not only to introduce themselves to patients - but also to ask patients what they themselves would like to be called.