We think we are badly done-by because we have to follow a few simple rules to save lives and protect the economy. What a self-centred society we live in!
During the Second World War people lost six years of their lives. Their children went off to war and many never returned. Bombs rained down on homes and there was the awful fear that the Nazis would take over our country.
What we are faced with now is nothing compared to that, yet people still flout the rules and blame others for the situation we are in. This pandemic could have been short lived with more co-operation from these few self-centred people.
Pamela Middleton, Fulford Road, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment