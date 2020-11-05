A YORK school head has apologised after hundreds of parents were accidentally sent text messages telling them their children had not turned up to school this morning.

The mother of a pupil at Fulford School has told The Press how parents were sent into a panic after receiving the messages, which told them to 'contact the school with a reason.'

She said some drove to the school to check their child was all right after being unable to get through on the phone.

She said that when they got there, they were informed that the message - which should only be sent out to parents of children who have genuinely not registered at school - had been sent to all parents by mistake.

She added that another text was sent six minutes later, saying it had been 'sent in error' and apologising.

Fulford School head Steve Lewis emailed parents later to say he was sorry they were incorrectly contacted and informed that their child was not at school.

"We understand the concern and distress this has caused parents and carers," he said."This was due to an error within the school and we will put systems into place to ensure this is not repeated in the future."