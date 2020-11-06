At a time where we rely more than ever on those who work in the health and social care sector, the wages of nursing staff have fallen by 12.6 per cent in real terms over the past decade.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is asking people throughout Yorkshire and the Humber to revive the spirit of the Thursday night clap for the NHS by calling on their MP to support a fair pay rise for nursing staff.
Nursing staff are feeling undervalued and thinking of leaving the profession at a time when health and social care services can ill afford staff shortages to worsen. Across Yorkshire and the Humber, there are around 5,000 vacancies for registered nurses in NHS trusts.
The RCN is seeking a 12.5 per cent pay rise for nursing staff and is encouraging the public to tell their MP why Chancellor Rishi Sunak should commit to the increase when he sets out the UK government’s spending plans for next year. By visiting the RCN website - action.rcn.org.uk - you can customise and send a message by email to your MP, asking them to back a fair pay claim.
Only by paying nursing staff fairly can the NHS retain and recruit the staff it needs.
Glenn Turp, Regional Director, Royal College of Nursing, Bond Court, Leeds
